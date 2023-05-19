14-year-old boy stabbed in vicious attack at Santiago festival

By John Ensor • 19 May 2023 • 11:49

Teen rushed to hospital after vicious attack. Credit: Vlad Karavaev

A young boy was found this morning lying on a bench after suffering huge blood loss from a stab wound.

The unnamed 14-year-old boy was stabbed at the Festas de Ascensión in Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, and was discovered this morning, May 19, according to Galicia Press.

Police officers found the injured teenager early this morning, bleeding profusely after a stab wound to the back of his thigh. Officers immediately administered first aid before he was transferred to a medical facility.

The teen suffered excessive blood loss due to the severity of the stab wound and is currently undergoing treatment at the Complexo Hospitalario Universitario de Santiago.

The incident happened in the Alameda area, which is the centre of the Festas da Ascensión. The Galician Healthcare Service (SERGAS) in Santiago reported that the boy was stable, and there were no immediate fears for his life.

Police and forensic experts are currently investigating the incident but have not yet released any details.

The Festas de Ascensión in Santiago is a popular event with numerous cultural and leisure events scheduled over the course of two weeks, including: concerts, theatre performances, parades, a cattle fair and equestrian shows where people and students fill the streets.