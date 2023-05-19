Radioactive cloud reported to be approaching Europe from Ukraine

By Chris King • 19 May 2023 • 21:47

Image of radioactive materials sign. Credit: fewerton/Shutterstock.com

According to Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, a radioactive cloud is approaching Europe.

This was the result of the recent missile strike that destroyed an ammunition depot in the city of Khmelnytskyi he claimed.

Speaking at a meeting today, Friday, May 19, in the city of Syktyvkar, the politician pointed out that the depot located in western Ukraine had stored stockpiles of shells containing depleted uranium.

“Their destruction led to the formation of a radioactive cloud that is headed towards Western Europe. In Poland, an increase in radiation has already been recorded”, explained Patrushev.

Washington was accused by Patrushev of pressuring Kyiv into accepting the shells made with depleted uranium. He noted that the US was: “already developing and using chemical and biological weapons”, including their use in Ukraine.

Patrushev suggested that the Ukrainian authorities were trying to destabilise the situation in Russia. As a result, the risk of terrorist attacks in crowded places and at critical facilities has increased.

“Potential targets for terrorist attacks are fuel and energy facilities, chemical and radiation hazardous industries, defence and industrial complexes”, he highlighted.

Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and radical extremist structures have also become more active in the country he noted.

“According to available information, the terrorist attacks committed on the territory of the Russian Federation were planned and carried out under the coordination of the US intelligence agencies”, he insisted.

These included: “The murder of Daria Dugina, Vladlen Tatarsky, the car bomb attempt on Zakhar Prilepin’s car, the explosion on the Crimean bridge, the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline and others”, Patrushev added.

These attacks, he claimed, were accompanied by a pre-planned information campaign conducted by Washington and London.

Rospotrebnadzor – the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing – reported that an increase in excess background radiation had not been detected on Russian territory.

On May 13, Ukrainian Telegram channels reported powerful explosions in the cities of Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil. They were caused by a missile attack on the Kation plant, where ammunition could have been stored.

It was later clarified that the plant had ammunition stored there with depleted uranium. The strikes were confirmed by both Alexander Simchishin, the mayor of Khmelnytsky, and the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported a strike on weapons depots located in Khmelnytsky and Ternopil on May 14.

On May 15, the SaveEcoBot portal reported an increased level of radiation in Khmelnytskyi. According to the resource, the jump in radiation increased from 80-100 nanosieverts to 140-160. In Ternopil, the level rose up to 130 nanosieverts. Dosimetric patrols also appeared in the city.

Vladimir Trush, the head of the Ternopil administration said that warehouses with ammunition containing depleted uranium did not explode in the city.

Reports of a radiation hazard were rejected by the press service of the administration of the Khmelnytsky region on May 16. However, satellite images posted on Telegram showed the results of the attack on warehouses in Khmelnytski.

They clarified that the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine conducted daily monitoring of indicators of the radiation background and the quality of drinking water.

“Laboratory studies have shown that the content of substances in the atmospheric air at the border of sanitary-safe zones does not exceed permissible values, analysis of the quality of water, soil and background radiation are within acceptable limits… There is no threat to the life of the population”, it stated.

Following the attacks, memos began to appear in the Ukrainian regions telling residents how to protect themselves from radiation.



It was also reported on Telegram that on the Polish-Ukrainian border, border guards inspecting cars were seen wearing protective suits.

According to Ukrainian Telegram channels, kilometre-long traffic jams formed from the west of the country to the borders of European countries. In addition, residents of Khmelnytskyi were urged not to use tap water, adding that this was due to its chlorination, as reported by gazeta.ru.