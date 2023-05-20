BREAKING: Philip Schofield QUITS This Morning

By Chris King • 20 May 2023 • 16:29

Credit: EWN

Philip Schofield dropped a bombshell this afternoon, Saturday, May 20, by announcing that he is quitting This Morning with immediate effect.

The television presenter has been embroiled in a feud with his co-star Holly Willoughby for the last few weeks. He recently issued a statement contradicting claims that the pair were no longer ‘best friends’.

In his statement to The Sun newspaper, Schofield said: “Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her”.

Sources of both ITV and Holly Willoughby confirmed to The Mirror that they felt he had only made things worse by releasing the statement.

A further statement released today, reported by mirror.co.uk, read: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story”.

It continued: “Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love”.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month”, it concluded. His brother Timothy recently added to Phil’s stress when he was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy. Immediately after the verdict was announced, Philip announced that he was disowning him.