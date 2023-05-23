By Anna Ellis • 23 May 2023 • 15:54

Almeria resolves the issue of continuity of train and bus services. Image: ADIF.

Almeria City Council has solved a major problem that it has been working on since last year and which would have compromised the train and bus service in the capital.

There is little time left before the agreement with ADIF for the management of the intermodal station expires, although the solution, already approved, will cover the months of vacuum until the construction of the new station begins.

The plot of land on which the intermodal station was built is owned by Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias, which ceded it to the capital for a period of 30 years.

Once the station was built by the Consistory, in 1998 ADIF took over its operation through a 20-year concession that expired in July 2018. For a couple of years, the management of the intermodal station was in an irregular situation until 2020, when the City Council overcame this stumbling block by means of a five-year extension, a possibility provided for in the contract, which expires on July 30.