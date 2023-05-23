By Anna Ellis • 23 May 2023 • 15:26
Sucina Concert, Spangles and Students 18.05.23. Image: Øyvind Dammen.
SINCE their busy Christmas season, Spangles have concentrated on updating their repertoire with new songs and welcoming new members.
They have kept their performance skills honed too!
One of many recent concerts was held at the Centro Cultural in Sucina on May 6.
“We were honoured to be invited by the Cantos del Corazon group to sing with them,” confirmed Lyn Baines, Spangles’ Chorus Manager.
“We thoroughly enjoyed hearing local traditional songs and performing to a new, appreciative audience. We’re delighted to have been invited to perform alongside them again later this year.”
Spangles is actively looking for a new and enthusiastic Musical Director. If you think you would fit the bill and are within travelling distance of Los Alcazares, please get in touch by email at info@spangleschorus.com.
Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four-part harmony. They rehearse every Thursday, from 10.30.AM to 1.00.PM at the Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcazares and visitors are always welcome.
If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
