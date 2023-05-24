UK gets ready for hottest day of the year

By David Laycork • 24 May 2023 • 8:50
May has seen glorious sunshine and soaring temperatures in the UK but this Friday, May 26, is predicted to be warmer than popular Spanish holiday resorts.
Compared to resorts on the Costa Del Sol and in the Balearic Islands, the UK is expected to see hotter temperatures this coming Friday. But with Spain currently experiencing some cooler weather and thunderstorms this will not top recent years’ temperatures in the UK.
As Jamie Jenkins shared on Twitter: “BBC Weather – ‘From 2018 to 2022 we would have had the mid 20s/high 20s. This year we’ve only managed 23 so far at least. So it’s a little on the cool side’ Compared to recent years, UK temperatures in May 2023 have been rather cool.”
With Friday only expected to bring 25-degree temperatures in the UK this will be on par with 2021, and the joint lowest for May in the past six years.
Parts of Wales and the Midlands are expected to see the highest temperatures this Friday, with many areas expected to see temperatures nearer 20 degrees.
High pressure is expected to create warm and settled weather for a while yet according to the Met Office‘s Adrian McGivern.
He said on Twitter: “Temperature anomaly next 42 days from ECMWF Consistent signal for above average temperatures at least into the start of June, if not beyond”.
Nonetheless, he went on to say that certain parts of the country won’t be as settled with the warm weather drifting north, allowing rain in from the south.
There is no doubt though that Brits will make the most of a sunny May, as traditionally any faint glimpse of sunshine tends to fill beaches and beer gardens in a nation where nice weather can never be taken for granted.
