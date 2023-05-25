Orihuela set to be on the big screen

By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2023 • 10:25
Filming in Orihuela on the Costa Blanca. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela / Facebook
Orihuela is proud of its tourist attractions and is set to be included in a short film about the Alicante region which will be broadcast on trains, buses and regional and local television.
The 30-minute film takes a tour of the province of Alicante and will dedicate about 10 minutes to Orihuela.
Orihuela’s Councillor for Tourism, Maria Garcia, confirmed: “This program is a good opportunity to show the attractions of our municipality to people who reside in other parts of the country. It is a good way to attract national tourism.”
Filming has recently taken place in different locations in Orihuela including the ascent to the castle, the Palm Grove and the Civil War refuge.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.