Orihuela set to be on the big screen

By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2023 • 10:25

Filming in Orihuela on the Costa Blanca. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela / Facebook

Orihuela is proud of its tourist attractions and is set to be included in a short film about the Alicante region which will be broadcast on trains, buses and regional and local television.

The 30-minute film takes a tour of the province of Alicante and will dedicate about 10 minutes to Orihuela.

Orihuela’s Councillor for Tourism, Maria Garcia, confirmed: “This program is a good opportunity to show the attractions of our municipality to people who reside in other parts of the country. It is a good way to attract national tourism.”

Filming has recently taken place in different locations in Orihuela including the ascent to the castle, the Palm Grove and the Civil War refuge.