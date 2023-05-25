Post Brexit: No1 language in EU is English

By John Ensor • 25 May 2023 • 14:56

English still no1. Credit Creative Commons

Despite Britain leaving the EU in 2020, the predominant language is English, even though only one member has it as one of their official languages, Ireland.

While on a trip to Brussels, a Tory MP noted that the signs at the European Parliament were mostly written in English, according to The Daily Express, Thursday, May 25.

The issue is further compounded amid talks that train drivers across all EU countries are to be required to speak English in line with a bloc-wide directive, a move with has provoked much amusement with pro-Brexiteers.

It is expected that new rules, due in autumn, as part of the EU’s Train Drivers’ Directive are likely to recommend a single common language to ensure stronger unity between the EU27 members.

Word has it that there’s a very good chance they’ll pick English, an irony not lost on gloating Brexit advocates.

Former Conservative and Brexit Party MEP, Ann Widdecombe, 75, couldn’t contain herself: ‘Hee! Hee! It is wonderfully ironic but English is the lingua Franca of a vast chunk of the globe so it makes sense.’

Fellow Brexit Party MEP, Ben Habib, commented: ‘It is indeed ironic the EU has chosen English as the language of choice for its train drivers. Ironic but not surprising. The depth and breadth of our sway across the world over hundreds of years has yet wane.’

He took the opportunity to take a swipe at others for the way Brexit turned out: ‘Our weak political leaders did not have the confidence properly to deliver Brexit and the EU wanted to punish us for it.’

Whatever your views, it demonstrates that the English language is still the preferred choice for international communication.