By David Laycork • 25 May 2023 • 11:49

Sam Smith cancels another show four songs into Manchester set Credit: Sam Smith/ Instagram

Singer Sam Smith unexpectedly cancelled another show last night, May 24, at Manchester’s AO Arena, citing a recurring virus.

Smith was only four songs into the set when the lights went down and the fans had to make their way to the exits. This is the third gig that has been cancelled on the UK leg of the Gloria World Tour, with Glasgow and Birmingham shows cancelled last month.

Smith apologised to fans on Instagram stories saying: “Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows.”

“Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end. During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.”

“I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all.”

For cancelled shows, Smith has promised the tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates. The singer posted this on Facebook after the Birmingham cancellation, saying:

“Sailors, I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule our Birmingham show to Saturday 27th May 2023.

“It’s so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria. I don’t want you to experience it at anything less. Thank you so much for understanding, I know how excited everyone is to see the show, and I feel the same about seeing all of you. ”

The singer, who is currently on an extensive tour, is due to perform the rescheduled Birmingham date in two days’ time, so fans will be hoping for a speedy recovery.