UK expecting mini heatwave in June

The UK is set to experience a mini heatwave next month, with temperatures nearing 30°C as indicated by the Met Office’s weather maps.

The forecast shows a hot air mass moving across the English Channel at the beginning of June. During the early part of the month, high pressure is expected to dominate, resulting in predominantly fine and settled conditions for most areas.

However, parts of the north and east may feel rather cool, particularly in areas with a sea breeze. Dry weather is likely to persist across much of the country, although weak frontal systems may bring patchy rain to the far north, with an increased chance of showers, possibly thundery, moving northward or developing in southern regions.

Temperatures will generally remain above average, but coastal locations may experience cooler conditions due to onshore breezes. Winds will be mostly light, although stronger winds may occur intermittently in coastal areas in the south and far north.

Looking ahead to the period from June 8 to 22, unsettled conditions are expected to gradually extend northward across the UK from the south. This could bring heavy, thundery showers and longer spells of rain, although the northwest of the country is likely to experience drier conditions.

Winds will generally be light, with occasional stronger sea breezes along some coastal areas. Overall, temperatures are expected to be above average, although eastern coastal regions may feel cooler due to a greater chance of onshore winds.

In the current weather outlook, settled conditions are expected to persist, and the West Midlands and southeast Wales could reach highs of 24°C over the weekend.

This suggests that the bank holiday weekend at the end of May could be absolutely glorious, enticing many to plan long weekend trips or enjoy a day at the beach.