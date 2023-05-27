Winner of $2billion (£1.7b) lottery accused of theft

By John Ensor • 27 May 2023 • 16:11

Stolen ticket? Credit: yavyav/shutterstock.com

AN ultra-rich winner of the American Powerball lottery has been accused of stealing the winning ticket.

The ticket raked in a colossal $2billion, the largest jackpot in US history, but the winner, Edwin Castro, was served with legal papers recently, claiming he is not the rightful recipient, according to Metro, Friday, May 26.

The winning ticket was purchased in November 2022 in Altadena, California, and was claimed on February 14 by Edwin G. Castro. However, not long after settling into his $25million mansion in Hollywood Hills, he was served legal papers

A man named Jose Rivera has claimed to be the real buyer of the ticket from Joe’s Service Center. Rivera has said the ticket was stolen by another man, Urachi Romero, who together with Castro, is named as a co-defendant.

According to proof of service documents, the summons and other papers were allegedly handed over to a man, believed to be Castro’s father, Edwin H. Castro, on April 25.

Records show that when the summons was served: ‘The subject said we are serving the wrong Edwin Castro,’ an important detail which has been lodged against the claimant.

Castro who recently purchased luxury $25m 13,000-square-foot mansion home is near neighbours with singer Ariana Grande and late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The California Lottery has said that it ‘remains confident that Edwin Castro is the rightful winner,’ before highlighting the many rigorous checks that are performed to ensure the prize money goes to the correct person.

Some of Castro’s acquisitions include two luxury homes in California and a vintage Porsche 911 convertible.

A hearing for the lawsuit has been scheduled for July 24, in Alhambra, California.