By David Laycock • 02 June 2023 • 18:00

Batman saves resident parking spaces in Gran Canaria Credit: Regional Queenslander Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

A person dressed as Batman was caught on CCTV painting black over the yellow parking restriction lines that stopped residents in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria with the footage merging on Twitter yesterday, June 1.

An anonymous superhero has removed the yellow line that restricted parking on Calle Roque Guinart, in Nueva Isleta. The lines were only put there by the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council two weeks ago. The perpetrator, should they be identified could incur a fine of between €30,00 and €6,000 fine.

The footage, caught on a local residents security camera was posted by Telediarios de TVE on Twitter saying: “They call him ‘the Batman of La Isleta’ and, for days now, he has been erasing the yellow lines that prevent parking in this neighbourhood of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria.”

Le llaman 'el Batman de La Isleta' y, desde hace días, borra las líneas amarillas que impiden aparcar en este barrio de Las Palmas, en Gran Canaria 📺 https://t.co/VjKzBgo9IT pic.twitter.com/pC276lKfYJ — Telediarios de TVE (@telediario_tve) June 2, 2023

In a rather tame act of public service from the caped crusader, our vigilante posted letters to the neighbours after the heroic act saying: “Dear neighbours, I give you back your parking spaces”.

The incident comes in response to neighbours starting a campaign against the initial parking restrictions, collecting signatures and putting up posters expressing their displeasure with the measures.

Speaking to Pepe and Mari, who have been living in the area for sixty years, local news source Canarias 7 reported them saying: “We have been here all our lives and there have never been parking problems, in fact, if there was any problem, you told the neighbour to move the car and that’s it, but a fortnight ago they came and painted the line.”

The council, although admitting the measures to be a little tough say that they were asked to do it because of complaints from other neighbours. It seems they can’t please everybody.

But hopefully, they can see the funny side of the Caped Crusader’s hilarious actions in this instance.