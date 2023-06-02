By David Laycock • 02 June 2023 • 21:23
New This Morning co-host for Holly Willoughby revealed
Holly Willoughby has decided to stay with This Morning, saying she too had been lied to by Phillip Schofield. Today we can reveal she will be joined on the sofa by Josie Gibson on Monday, June 5.
Despite critics saying she should step down, Willoughby is determined to keep doing the job she loves and on Monday will return from her much-needed holiday to team up with Ms Gibson.
Josie Gibson, who found fame on the eleventh series of Big Brother and has also guest presented This Morning. Another regular This Morning presenter, Alison Hammond, who covers Friday shows with Dermot O’Leary, said on today’s episode:
“Holly and Josie will be here on Monday when pop sensation Adam Lambert pops by to tell us loads.”
For his part, Phillip Schofield has called an end to his TV career, calling his affair with a young man on the show ‘unprofessional’ and saying he has no excuse. Speaking exclusively to the Sun, Schofield spoke of his regret and how he let ‘everybody’ down and feels ‘crushed’.
With some still calling for an enquiry into what happened at This Morning, suggesting that presenters and management may be complicit or at least should have done more regarding Schofield’s affair, the This Morning set will feel like new, unsteady ground for Holly, who will have to call on her many years of experience as a presenter.
Whether This Morning will survive this scandal is yet to be seen but for now, it will continue with the return of Holly Willoughby on Monday.
