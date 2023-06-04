Chelsea star N’Golo Kante tipped for move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad

By Chris King • 04 June 2023 • 21:15

Image of Chelsea and France footballer N'Golo Kante. Credit: Кирилл Венедиктов/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea’s French midfielder N’Golo Kante is rumoured to be on the verge of joining his compatriot Karim Benzema in the Saudi Pro League.

The World Cup-winning star’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of June. According to Rudy Galetti, the Italian sports writer, Kante is being lined up to join Al Ittihad in Saudia Arabia.

In a tweet this Sunday, June 4, he wrote: “#AlIttihad, after the signing of Benzema, the representatives of the club will fly to London to meet Ngolo #Kante‘s entourage. The talks with the #Chelsea midfielder started days ago and are well underway: the aim is to reach an agreement asap. #Transfers“.

🚨✈️ #AlIttihad, after the signing of Benzema, the representatives of the 🇸🇦 club will fly to London to meet Ngolo #Kante's entourage. 🗣️ The talks with the #Chelsea midfielder started days ago and are well underway: the aim is to reach an agreement asap. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/1CLi53uz48 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 4, 2023

Al Ittihad has already secured the services of Real Madrid’s legendary striker Karim Benzema. Galetti is of the belief that representatives of ‘The Tigers’ are making their way to London to try and close a deal with the dynamic Kante and his ‘people’.

During a successful spell with the Blues, 32-year-old Kante has racked up a total of 269 appearances in all competitions. He moved to West London from Leicester City in 2016 for £30 million.

The club’s new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has already jumped into the transfer market and is known to be trying to thin out the bloated squad he inherited. Kante though is thought to be one of the players that the Argentine does not want to lose.

Despite spending most of last season sidelined with a hamstring injury – resulting in his playing just nine competitive matches – the diminutive midfielder was allegedly offered a new two-year deal.

The image of Kante acting as the provider for Benzema is quite a mouthwatering prospect. The former Real Madrid star left the Santiago Bernabeu today, after 14 seasons in LaLiga.