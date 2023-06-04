By David Laycock • 04 June 2023 • 21:23

Man United fan arrested for wearing 'Not Enough 97' shirt Credit: The Anfield Beat/ Facebook

Police were informed of a Manchester United fan seen wearing a football shirt with ‘Not Enough 97’ emblazoned on the back, clearly mocking the Liverpool fans who died in the Hillsborough disaster on April 15, 1989.

James White, 33, was arrested at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 2, at the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City, which City won 2-1. He was charged today, June 4, with displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

White has been bailed until his appearance at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on June 19. The Football Association (FA) said in a statement that they had worked quickly to identify James White as soon as he had been spotted wearing the offensive shirt.

The Anfield Beat – exposing James White – wrote on Facebook: “MAKE HIM FAMOUS REDS – This is James White from Southam, Stratford-on-Avon who decided to attend the FA Cup Final yesterday wearing a “Not Enough 97” Shirt mocking the Hillsborough Disaster. When will these people learn that isn’t funny and not clever.”

People have been spreading this post around other social media, but others argue that White’s shirt has a different meaning. Andrew Muir in response to Paula McGowan’s post on Twitter wrote:

“97 points would be enough to win the premier league in most seasons. In 2018-19, 97 points was not enough. This is nothing to do with Hillsborough, it is to do with Manchester City denying Liverpool a trophy. That is my interpretation of the t-shirt.”

97 points would be enough to win the premier league in most seasons . In 2018-19 , 97 points was not enough. This is nothing to do with Hillsborough, it is to do with Manchester City denying Liverpool a trophy. That is my interpretation of the t-shirt. — Andrew Muir (@AndrewJMuir) June 4, 2023

But as mentioned by the many critics of this theory, why would a Manchester United fan glorify Manchester City at an FA Cup final where City were the opposition? It seems likely that White did mean to offend as this is not his first arrest.

White has previously been convicted of assaulting a security guard at a hotel where migrants were housed in the UK, as part of his activism for the right-wing nationalist group Britain First.

White will appear in court later this month to face charges.