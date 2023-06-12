Weather alert for heavy rain raised to orange for interior of Valencian Community

BREAKING: Fire guts popular cafe in Mijas, Malaga Close
By Chris King • 12 June 2023 • 16:32

Image of people walking on the street during rainfall.  Credit: Christian Müller/Shutterstock.com

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has raised the yellow alert for rain in the northern interior of the Valencian Community to orange this Monday, June 12.

The original yellow warning remains for the interior of Valencia. A significant amount of rain is expected to fall throughout the course of the day.

Between midday and 23:59 pm, the experts predict that as much as 40 mm of water could accumulate per hour. This applies specifically to the northern interior of Castellón and in the regions of Els Ports and Alt Maestrat, where there is also a risk of hail storms.

A yellow alert was already in place until midnight, with up to 20 mm per hour expected in l’Alcalatén, L’Alt Millars and Alto Palancia, in the province of Castellón. It also applies to the inland Valencian municipalities of Los Serranos and Plana de Utiel-Requena.

Temperatures will not suffer any significant changes, with Alicante expected to reach a minimum of 20ºC and a maximum of 27ºC.

Castellón should experience values of 18ºC and 29ºC respectively, while Valencia can look forward to 20ºC and 28ºC. There will be a light variable wind that will tend to the south and southeast in the central hours of the day.

As reported by AEMET, the current alerts are not yet going to be extended to Tuesday 13. Many parts of the Valencian Community have suffered some very intense periods of rainfall over the weekend.

A tweet this morning from Avamet, the Valencian weather experts, showed the accumulations that various municipalities experienced.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

