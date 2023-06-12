Weather alert for heavy rain raised to orange for interior of Valencian Community

By Chris King • 12 June 2023 • 16:32

Image of people walking on the street during rainfall. Credit: Christian Müller/Shutterstock.com

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has raised the yellow alert for rain in the northern interior of the Valencian Community to orange this Monday, June 12.

The original yellow warning remains for the interior of Valencia. A significant amount of rain is expected to fall throughout the course of the day.

Between midday and 23:59 pm, the experts predict that as much as 40 mm of water could accumulate per hour. This applies specifically to the northern interior of Castellón and in the regions of Els Ports and Alt Maestrat, where there is also a risk of hail storms.

A yellow alert was already in place until midnight, with up to 20 mm per hour expected in l’Alcalatén, L’Alt Millars and Alto Palancia, in the province of Castellón. It also applies to the inland Valencian municipalities of Los Serranos and Plana de Utiel-Requena.

12/06 10:48 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en C. Valenciana. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 10:48 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/8qVmJoUFoM https://t.co/B2ojoiKZF8 — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) June 12, 2023

Temperatures will not suffer any significant changes, with Alicante expected to reach a minimum of 20ºC and a maximum of 27ºC.

Castellón should experience values of 18ºC and 29ºC respectively, while Valencia can look forward to 20ºC and 28ºC. There will be a light variable wind that will tend to the south and southeast in the central hours of the day.

As reported by AEMET, the current alerts are not yet going to be extended to Tuesday 13. Many parts of the Valencian Community have suffered some very intense periods of rainfall over the weekend.

A tweet this morning from Avamet, the Valencian weather experts, showed the accumulations that various municipalities experienced.

Amb les pluges de les últimes hores, les poblacions valencianes on menys ha plogut de moment l'any 2023 són les següents (en l/m²): 32 la Pobla de Vallbona

38 Albalat dels Sorells

41 Llíria

47 Benaguasil

48 Bétera

53 Vilamarxant

54 Burjassot

56 Almàssera

56 Puçol

57 Soneja — AVAMET (@avamet) June 11, 2023