Wanted Real Madrid star set to be sold this summer

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 June 2023 • 14:45
Real Madrid Go Through To The Champion's League Last Eight.
CREDIT: Twitter
Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe is set to be sold by Paris Saint Germain this summer after the striker told the Parisian side he wouldn’t be signing a new contract.
It appears to now be a running theme of the summer transfer windows that Mbappe and PSG have a form of fallout and the French international decides he wishes to further his career and play outside of Ligue 1, although this time it looks to be for real.
Last year Mbappe penned a new three-year deal at the Parce de Princes, although it was just for 24 months guaranteed and a further year could only be triggered by Mbappe himself if he saw significant improvements within the team.
That certainly hasn’t been the case with PSG being dumped out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 and also only managed to win Ligue 1 by one point – which is shocking given the riches and calibre of players they can boast – so it’s no surprise he wishes to leave.
The clause in Mbappe’s contract had to be triggered by the end of August from the player but instead of letting it run its course and talking to the club, he has instead opted to write to his employers and inform them he will not be triggering another year in his deal.
Therefore, PSG have a big decision to make, do they sell their most beloved and stra-studded attacker to a European rival for what would likely be a huge fee given what Real Madrid offered 12 months ago?
Or, do they hold on and keep him for one more season, hope he can fire his boyhood club to that elusive Champions League trophy, and then just lose him for a free next summer, which surely can’t be what PSG are looking to do given the ridiculous amount of talent Mbappe has.
With Eriling Haaland at Manchester City, Chelsea not entering the race according to Ben Jacobs, Manchester United’s takeover still a grey cloud, and Barcelona under financial restraints, Rela Madrid looks to be the only real option for Mbappe following the departure of Karim Benzema.
A sport journalist who has been covering the world of Men’s and Women’s football for several years after spending three years at the University of Sunderland.
