Sealing the deal: Tripartite pact for Mijas Council after election uncertainty

By Betty Henderson • 13 June 2023 • 16:26

The new council consists of PSOE, Cs and PMP members. Photo credit: Josele González

IN the aftermath of the council elections which took place on Sunday, May 28, Mijas council was left in a state of uncertainty as no political party secured an outright majority. However, the wait is over, and an official coalition has been ensuring a stable government for Mijas.

The council coalition, announced on Friday, June 9 is between three parties; the PSOE, Ciudadanos, and Por Mi Pueblo (PMP). The parties are headed by Josele González, José Carlos Martín, and Juan Carlos Maldonado, who came to the agreement at the end of last week.

This landmark pact sets the course for the 2023-2027 council term, with Josele González set to stay on as the town’s Mayor. The coalition places the well-being of Mijas residents at the forefront of their agenda.

The coalition team has released a ten-point plan, which will be their main framework for the next term. It prioritises initiatives aimed at bolstering the town’s economy, society and employment opportunities.

The agreement also highlights key focus areas including constructing affordable housing, improving educational and healthcare facilities, and creating cultural centres and homes for elderly people.

The announcement also saw former Mayor and PP candidate, Ángel Nozal officially announce his retirement from politics. Nozal became Mayor in 2011, but has been in opposition since 2016, despite the PP being the biggest party, as he did not have a clear majority. He announced his withdrawal from politics just hours after the coalition was announced.

Nozal lost out alongside international council candidate and fellow PP member, Bill Anderson.

The coalition is set to become official on Saturday, June 17 as the new council assumes office in a ceremony at Mijas Town Hall.