West Ham eager to sell £90,000 per week flop this summer

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 14 June 2023 • 8:50

Image of West Ham United badge. Credit: George Monie/Shutterstock.com

West Ham and David Moyes are reportedly willing to sell Ginalucca Scamacca this summer after a disappointing debut season at the London Stadium.

Scamacca was highly sought after last summer with Manchester United linked with the tall Italian international, but it was The Hammers who secured his signature after paying Sassuolo £35.5 million, which in hindsight looks to be a poor piece of business.

His fellow striker – Michail Antonio – has spoken reverently on a podcast about Scamacca and the things that he lacks on the ball and in training sessions, which perhaps says everything people need to know about how poor he was last term.

The Italian international joined West Ham having just scored 16 goals in Serie A, but he’s certainly failed to live up to those heights having netted just three goals in 16 Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

West Ham willing to sell Scamacca

West Ham’s fourth-most expensive signing in their history is now a target for clubs back in Italy including AS Roma, which may be best for everyone involved if the Hammers can cut their ties with Scamacca, get his £90,000 per week off the wage bill and he gets to return to his native country.

Michail Antonio on Gianluca Scamacca: “With David Moyes you have to feed off scraps, be a fighter… and that’s not him.” Interesting… pic.twitter.com/7cZtjUVEu5 — Joe Davis (@whujoe) May 31, 2023

David Moyes is set to be very busy this summer once the expected sale of Declan Rice goes through, as he will then have £100 million burning a hole in his transfer budget to try and build on last season’s European success.

Moyes looking to overhaul Hammers squad

Moyes will likely look to add another striker to his squad with Antonio and Danny Ings being rather injury prone and over the age of 30 so don’t have their best years still ahead of them therefore, getting money for Sca,acca and Rice could really help remould the squad.

Something that may worry West Ham fans is Moyes’ ability to spot a good striker as it’s the second big-money signing he’s made that’s failed to pay off following the disastrous experiment with Sebastian Haller and now Scamacca, so he must be careful on how he picks out a new frontman.