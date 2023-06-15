Bill Anderson – Expat Radio

By Bill Anderson • 15 June 2023 • 10:00

Staying Healthy This Summer

Take some stress out of summer Dr Samantha Torres.

“Summertime and the livin’ is easy Fish are jumpin’ and the cotton is high….” Dr Samantha Torres (CBT Psychotherapist) warns us that the summer is not always the easiest season of the year and good planning can help us to avoid some of the stresses it brings. Long summer school holidays of around 10 weeks can be very demanding on and to some extent costly for parents. Childcare, summer activities, outings are great, but without careful planning they can overstretch the budget. Looking for the days when places to visit may have reduced prices or the times when parking might be free can help to make ends meet.

Coping with hot days and warm sticky nights can be tiring. Despite the tourist coming here to get a good toasting, those of us who live here can find the constant and relentless heat for months on end quite overpowering. Planning your day to be indoors when the sun is at its hottest can make it more bearable, and having a cool shower before going to bed might aid a good night's sleep. Putting on the aircon or pointing fan towards the bed for 10 or 15 minutes before going to bed may also help. Without being a party pooper, watching the amount of alcohol we drink and matching a glass of wine with a glass of water can help us to remain hydrated. Getting the right balance on diet and activity can also help during the summer, including the eating times. In Spain, we are very lucky to have a rich source of fresh food and vegetables. It isn't advisable to go out for long walks in the heat of the day, so perhaps getting up earlier in the morning to take your daily stroll.