Shooting for glory: Fuengirola to host International Basketball Convention this weekend

By Betty Henderson • 15 June 2023 • 12:54
Basketball fever has hit Fuengirola
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola
FUENGIROLA is warming up to host the second International Basketball Convention (CIBA) this weekend, attracting over a thousand sports professionals, including major industry figures.
Organised by basketball champions Berni Rodríguez and José Manuel Calderón, in collaboration with the Fuengirola City Council, the event is set to take place at the renowned Juan Gómez ‘Juanito’ Pavilion and the Palacio de la Paz.
The action-packed weekend of basketball begins on Saturday, June 17 at 10am with the CIBA 3×3 open tournament, featuring more than 450 players from various age categories competing on six different courts.
Another major highlight is the Olé Stars game on Saturday afternoon, where artists and former players will face off against athletes from the 675 Academy.
The Los Mihitas band will put a soundtrack to the match while Federico de Palma, the official game announcer for Unicaja, will provide spirited commentary.
Following the Olé Stars game, matches will continue until 8:30pm. On Sunday, the basketball action continues with another full day of 3×3 games starting at 10am.
The day also features the CIBA Forum, a platform for insightful discussions, and the presentation of the Huella Awards. This year’s recipients include the Unicaja Foundation, former player Pepe Sánchez, Barcelona player Ainhoa López, and journalist María Casado.
Spectators can also enjoy the lively fan zone with interactive activities and entertainment taking place throughout the tournament. All of Fuengirola is invited to witness some top-notch talent and enjoy the lively matches.
Fuengirola is a popular spot for basketball enthusiasts and is a favourite with elite American basketball players who have visited the town last year.
