England Continue Their Euro 2024 Qualify Campaign Against Malta

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 June 2023 • 18:00

Gareth Southgate has taken his side over to Malta for another Euro 2024 qualifying game that could see them take a big step forward to next summer’s tournament out in Germany with The Three Lions already sitting pretty at the top of Group C.

England has won their two opening games in qualifying thus far and their next two will be expected to follow the same pattern as they face bottom of the group Malta, before then facing North Macedonia next week.

In what may have been perceived as the potential banana skin of a group, England look to already have one foot in the tournament next year with Italy having already dropped points as well as Ukraine having lost their only game so far.

England looking for routine Malta victory

Southgate is likely to be forced into some changes this evening with his Manchester City players having only had a few days of training after their huge celebrations following the Champions League final, which could see some usual fringe players handed starts.

It is expected that Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier will start this evening with Kyle Walker set to take up a spot on the bench at the very most, but the rest of the team news has been kept under wraps.

England's last defeat in a European qualifier came against Czech Republic in 2019 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Malta have won just seven of their 226 international qualifiers, losing 193 in the process 🇲🇹 pic.twitter.com/DFIMy3eYNP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 16, 2023

There are also huge question marks surrounding players that Southgate has shown loyalty to over the years, but they simply haven’t played enough football this season, in particular, this is concerning the likes of Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips.

The latter isn’t likely to make any inroads into the England side given the form of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham over the last 12 months, but Maguire has never disappointed in an England shirt, so his spot is certainly one for debate.

Southgate has tough decisions to make

Then, there is the debate surrounding one of England’s most technically gifted players on the ball, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was playing as more of a central midfielder for Liverpool last season, something that was widely criticised when Southgate did it a number of years ago.

Southgate will be expected to see England through this game tonight and then against North Macedonia with relative ease and even bleed some new talent into the squad including Eberechi Eze.