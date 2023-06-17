Warning To Spanish Cooks Of Dangerous Trend From America

By John Ensor • 17 June 2023 • 23:25

Raw chicken. Credit: Jacek Chabraszewski/Shutterstock.com

Media outlets in Spain are warning of a new food preparation fad that originated in America which could potentially have serious health consequences.

Health authorities have issued an alert advising people not to follow a trend that is believed to have originated on social media in the US, referred to it as a disgusting and dangerous custom, writes Ok Diario.

In what is called a dangerous viral trend that is starting to gain acceptance around the world, Spanish health authorities have had to issue a warning not to follow the advice of certain influencers as the likelihood is it will make you ill.

There has been much debate in Spain about the practice of preparing chicken prior to cooking. It is not that they wash the chicken with a little water before putting it in a casserole, the new trend is to actually use soap to clean it. A practice which they claim helps get rid of impurities during cooking.

The reality is that it has the exact opposite effect. It actually releases the bacteria from the chicken and contaminates the kitchen. Chicken is usually cooked unwashed, and any bacteria will disappear under high cooking temperatures. If the chicken is washed with soap, any bacteria is spread from the sink to the kitchen.

In the US, health authorities here have already warned that it can cause diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting and, in extreme cases, even high fever. Consumers have been urged not to copy this trend and continue cooking chicken in the traditional way.

Neither meat nor fish should be washed and do not need any additional treatment such as washing. Care should be taken to ensure that the right amount of time cooking will kill any bacteria it may have, without the need to wash it before cooking.