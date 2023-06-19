Four Members Of Staff Injured After Attack By Violent Patient In Marbella’s Costa Del Sol Hospital

By Chris King • 19 June 2023 • 21:35

Four health workers were attacked by an individual who reacted violently while receiving treatment in the critical care unit of the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.

According to EFE this Monday, June 19, a source from the medical facility confirmed that the injured members of staff included a nurse, two nursing assistants, and a warden.

They were said to have suffered various bruises as a result of the assault that occurred last Friday 16. A call for protests to condemn these latest incidents was subsequently made by the various health facilities in the municipality.

As provided for in the Plan for the Prevention and Care of Aggressions for professionals in the Andalucian public health system, the hospital provided all the necessary support to those affected. This included psychological care plus defence and legal advice.

From the moment the incident occurred, the protocol for attacks on healthcare professionals at the centre was initiated. Any type of aggression, whether physical or verbal, that is shown against professionals is firmly condemned and rejected by this hospital and its attached centres.

Rallies took place at midday this Monday at the External Consultations door of the Costa del Sol Hospital. Others were held at the main access to the Centre for High Resolution of Specialties (CARE) of Mijas and the Hospital of High Resolution of Estepona.

Those attending expressed their rejection of any type of attack on health workers and showed support for their assaulted colleagues, as reported by malagahoy.es.

It should be noted that attacks in public health centres in the province of Malaga continue to rise. Data from the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) provided to the unions corresponding to all of 2022 showed a 43 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

A total of 187 incidents were registered in 2020, which rose to 268 in 2022. According to these figures, in that period, 62 physical attacks occurred, equivalent to 23 per cent of the total. Another 77 per cent were verbal attacks, totalling 206.