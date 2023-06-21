Ryanair’s ‘alcohol ban’ for UK to Spain flights: your say

By Michelle Embleton • 21 June 2023 • 11:07

More controversy on Ryanair's alcohol policy. Photocrecit: TROFNOM / Shutterstock.com

RYANAIR’S recent ban on passengers bringing alcohol on board its aircraft for UK to Spanish destinations has stirred up a heated discussion. Euro Weekly News online reporter, Chris King, has been covering contentious issue that has garnered attention over the past few days.

According to reports, passengers were notified via email that carrying alcohol on board was prohibited, and any alcoholic beverages purchased at the airport would be stored in the baggage hold. This move has raised questions about when alcohol consumption becomes problematic during flights, especially as many travellers embark on UK to Spanish routes for leisurely and relaxing holidays.

In light of these developments, it is worth examining the permitted items on board, as outlined in Ryanair’s online help centre. It states, “Your duty-free bag is permitted in the cabin along with your cabin bags.” Additional guidance regarding behaviour on board can be found in Ryanair’s general terms and conditions of carriage, including information about the consequences of non-compliance with crew instructions regarding alcohol use.

Readers have their say about the Ryanair “alcohol ban”

Euro Weekly News received an overwhelming influx of comments and feedback from readers on its website and Facebook page. John McLean, one of the online commenters, pointed out, “They wouldn’t have so much trouble if they stopped the drunks from getting on the aircraft at the gate in the first place.”

Dave Moores added, “There is nothing new about this but Ryanair do not check! They also allow passengers who are clearly drunk to board the aircraft, pushing the problem on to the flight attendants who also do nothing.”

The debate further intensified on Facebook, with Ben Brady stating, “Nothing has changed they’ll still buy alcohol on board,” while Michael Stanton agreed, highlighting Ryanair’s profit potential from in-flight purchases. Social media feedback also included positive responses, with Susan Stewart expressing, “It’s about time,” and Hans Albert commenting, “Not everyone wants to fly with drunken lads.”

