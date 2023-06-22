WANTED: Europol Needs Photographers For Capture23

To celebrate the incredible work done by Europe’s law enforcement agencies, Europol are offering budding photographers and professionals a unique opportunity Europol has just launched their Capture23 photo competition and the chance to win a trip for two to Europol in The Hague! Europol often publish details of how different police agencies around make Europe a safer place for everyone. Often this is highlighted by the patient and skilful detection work of dedicated police officers who put themselves on the line every day for the benefit of our society. Most Read on Euro Weekly News Manchester United To Miss Out On Golden Boy Wonderkid Arsenal Halt Sales Of Team Shirt After Fans Spot Embarrassing Error Warnings Issued After E-Bike Repair Shop Fire New Europol Competition To celebrate and honour their good work, Europol are wanting enthusiastic and skilful photographers to submit their entries that show the many different and diverse ways that police forces protect EU citizens from day to day. The 2023 edition of the Europol photo competition will see a change to the usual format. In previous competitions, Europol had themed categories. However, this year there will give three chances to win the prize. Europol will pick one winning photographer. The EU law enforcement community represented at Europol’s headquarters will choose another. And finally, another winner will be chosen by the public. So what exactly is the brief? Europol is looking for photographs that show the many ways that law enforcement officers actively work to make Europe a safer place. The judges would like to see entrants give an insight into the daily routine of a police officer, whether on patrol or perhaps involved in operational activities to combat organised crime. Other topics include insights into training exercises and manoeuvres, or it could be the vital role officers play in building the public’s trust by community policing. Get Creative Focusing on the theme ‘Making Europe Safer,’ entrants are encouraged to get creative, and use their imagination. This could be in the form of abstract or artistic interpretations of the theme. Perhaps it could be an unusual perspective, or maybe some innovative photography technique, something that is eye-catching and unique. Amateurs And Professionals Don’t be discouraged if you’re not a professional, all you need is a camera, whether you possess state-of-the-art equipment or maybe just a phone camera, the important thing is your photography skills in action! Wherever you go, look for opportunities and capture the best moments of law enforcement in action, and show us why our guardians deserve everyone’s respect and gratitude. The deadline for submissions is August 15, with the best photos to be featured in Europol publications, calendars, social media and other communication products.