Values Up To 45ºC In Next Few Days But Spain’s Heatwave Is Due To End Later This Week

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 5:00

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s first heat wave of the summer is likely to come to an end this Thursday, June 29.

Due mainly to the arrival of an African air mass, some parts of the southern half of the mainland could still experience highs exceeding 40ºC in the next few days though.

Values ​​close to 45ºC are not ruled out in some parts of the country warned the experts from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

“It is probable that a humid Atlantic flow will generate persistent rainfall in the extreme north of the mainland, with the possibility of it falling occasionally in the Iberian and other mountainous systems in the north and east of the country”, explained weather expert, Rubén del Campo.

“It would also lead to a progressive and general drop in temperatures, which will lead to some normalisation”, he added.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 26-06-2023 hasta 02-07-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/m7B2zwGVtM — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 26, 2023

AEMET pointed out that the heatwave is fundamentally affecting the central and southwest regions of the Iberian Peninsula.

It has a greater intensity in the Community of Madrid, Extremadura, western Castilla-La Mancha and Andalucia. In other areas such as the northern plateau, Aragon, the Mediterranean communities and Mallorca, the heat is also intense.

Temperatures have also been very warm at night recently. At 6 am this Monday morning, June 26, thermometers exceeded 25ºC in many parts of the southern half of the country. In the capital of Cádiz, up to 27ºC was recorded at that time.

On the contrary, in the Cantabrian communities, the northerly winds brought cloudiness and kept temperatures below 25ºC.

This Monday 26 was predicted to see the peak of the current heat wave. Eight autonomous communities were on alert: Aragon, both of the Castillas, Catalonia, Extremadura, Madrid, the Valencian Community, and Andalucia.

Tuesday, June 27

According to Del Campo, Tuesday and Wednesday will see very little change in the way of temperatures. There could be slight variations of one or two degrees Celsius he explained, but, the “very intense” heat will continue again, especially in the centre and southern half of the country.

In the Guadalquivir Valley, it will probably exceed 42ºC on Tuesday, especially in Córdoba and Sevilla. These values ​​contrast with the maximum 23-25ºC ​​in the north of Navarra, Cantabrian communities, northern Galicia, Pamplona, ​​Vitoria and A Coruña.

There is a chance of storms in the mountains and surrounding areas of the central east and north of the country, with the possibility that some of these storms will be dry explained the experts.

Wednesday, June 28

Temperatures will be similar to those of Tuesday in most of the territory except for in the Cantabrian communities where it will be cooler with the possibility of storms in mountainous regions.

The mornings will also be very warm. It will not drop below 20 to 22ºC in the Mediterranean area. In the central area and in the southern half, there will even be parts where it will not drop below 25ºC at dawn.

Thursday, June 29

From Thursday, values will begin to drop, both in the Canary Islands and on the mainland. The approach of a trough of cold air in the upper layers of the atmosphere, accompanied by cooler Atlantic air, will favour an increase in instability. This will bring rain and possible stormy showers to large areas of the centre of the country.

During the course of Thursday, the maximums will drop, especially in the western end of the mainland. However, in the Guadalquivir Valley, it will still be quite hot, as will the northeast, east, centre and southern half of the country, along with Mallorca.

Friday, June 30

On Friday there will be: “a more general thermal drop of up to 5ºC compared to the previous day”. This will be more pronounced in the north and central zone, accompanied by stormy showers, the AEMET spokesperson concluded, as reported by larazon.es.