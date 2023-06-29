Woman In Granada Lost €170,000 To ‘Brad Pitt’ Scammer

By John Ensor • 29 June 2023 • 19:28

Actor Brad Pitt. Credit: DoD News Features/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

A woman from Granada has been scammed for thousands of Euros after she thought she was in a relationship with American film star Brad Pitt.

A story emerged today, June 29, of how a middle-aged woman who lives in Granada lost a huge sum of money after the fraudster, posing as the movie heart-throb, offered her a film part, writes Nuis Diario.

Woman Falls Prey to Fraudster

A resident of Granada has filed a legal complaint after alleging she was the victim of a scam of at least €170,000 by a confidence trickster who pretended to be the American actor Brad Pitt.

The victim, who has reported the case, thought she was in a relationship with the actor. And following a promise to shoot a film with her, the scammer then started asking her for money.

According to the lawyer Antonio Estella Aroza, of the Esya Legal office, representing the middle-aged, childless woman, the victim genuinely believed that she was in a relationship with him.

The series of events leading up to the theft began in early 2022, when through the social network Facebook, she contacted a fan club of the actor in films like ‘World War Z’ or ‘Hearts of Steel.’ Thus began a series of continuous interactions that led her to believe she had made direct contact with Brad Pitt himself. The lawyer said that over time the scammer gradually gained her trust.

Things progressed up to the point that they became friends, leaving the woman convinced that the actor had fallen in love with her, in a romantic online relationship. The person posing as the actor promised to come to Spain and shoot a film together.

As the ruse continues the fraudster began to demand different amounts of money, in order to pay for the production costs, through bank transfers. In order to make his story believable, he would send her photographs of his supposed attendance at red carpets.

Realisation Of Fraudulent Claims

The deceit continued when the scammer even sent her the occasional photo montage with a message directly addressed to the woman. However, as time went by, the alleged promises did not materialise, and the woman came to the realisation that she had been duped.

Once the woman came to realise the truth, she sought legal help. Acting on her behalf, legal representative Estella Aroza has detailed that the amount of money swindled could be higher than initially estimated. The complaint, which has yet to be processed, includes possible offences of fraud, identity theft and money laundering.