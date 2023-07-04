Casper Ruud’s Unconventional Wimbledon Preparation

By Catherine Mcgeer • 04 July 2023 • 10:36

Casper Ruud Wimbledon Triumph Out of the Rough, Onto the Grass. Image: www.casper-ruud.com

WIMBLEDON, the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam event, is renowned for its rich history and traditions. For many players, the preparation leading up to this iconic tournament is filled with intense training and participation in various ATP grass-court events. However, Norway’s Casper Ruud took a different approach, opting to skip the traditional grass-court season in favour of a much-needed break. Despite the unconventional preparation, Ruud’s determination and skill shone through as he started his Wimbledon campaign with a victory. Let’s delve into Ruud’s unique strategy and how it translated into success on the hallowed grass courts of London.

A Golf-Infused Pre-Wimbledon Preparation

Casper Ruud made headlines when he chose to skip all ATP grass events and instead focused on playing golf, a sport he believed to be better suited for grass surfaces. His decision stemmed from a previous statement where he candidly expressed his doubts about tennis being played on grass. This bold move raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity among fans and the media.

While other players were competing on grass, Ruud was seen honing his golf skills, which inevitably drew attention. However, Ruud remained undeterred by the opinions surrounding his preparation, and he stood by his belief that players needed a break during the long tennis season. The Norwegian’s method might have been unconventional, but he knew it was the right choice to recharge both physically and mentally after an exhausting clay-court season, during which he reached the final of Roland Garros.

A Successful Start on the Grass Courts of Wimbledon

Despite sceptics questioning his commitment, Ruud proved his critics wrong as he began his Wimbledon journey with a determined spirit. In his first-round match against French qualifier Laurent Lokoli, the world number four showcased his resilience and talent.

In the opening set, Ruud demonstrated his grass-court prowess with a mix of powerful forehand winners and clever shot placement, quickly gaining control of the match. The cavernous Court One, with its roof, closed due to rain, witnessed the Norwegian’s exceptional performance as he secured a comfortable 6-1 win in the first set.

Ruud 👉 second round After an enthralling battle, @CasperRuud98 prevails against Laurent Lokoli 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to move on 💪#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GqSLMvoXQQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2023

A Minor Setback, but a Strong Response

As the match progressed, Ruud faced a slight setback as his opponent fought back to claim the second set. However, the Norwegian remained composed and refocused his efforts, eager to make a mark on Wimbledon’s grass. With unwavering determination, Ruud regained his composure and secured victories in the following two sets with scores of 6-4 and 6-3, respectively.

Embracing the Underdog Mentality

Ruud’s post-match comments reflected his grounded and humble approach to the sport. Despite being one of the top-ranked players, he considered himself an underdog on grass. This mentality allowed him to play without unnecessary pressure and truly enjoy his time on the Wimbledon courts.

With his victory over Laurent Lokoli, Ruud has matched his best showing at Wimbledon, and he now sets his sights on further progress in the tournament. While some may have doubted his commitment to Wimbledon due to his unique preparation, Ruud’s impressive performance serves as a testament to his dedication and adaptability.

Casper Ruud’s unconventional Wimbledon preparation centred around playing golf instead of participating in traditional grass-court events, has raised eyebrows and garnered attention. However, the Norwegian’s determination, talent, and level-headed approach have proven that taking a break to recharge can be just as effective as adhering to conventional training methods. As Wimbledon progresses, all eyes will be on Ruud to see if his unorthodox approach leads him to even greater success on the iconic grass courts of London.

