Check Which Parts Of Spain Will See Temperatures Rise This Week As Warm Air Mass Arrives From Africa

By Chris King • 04 July 2023 • 0:20

A warm air mass that is expected to enter Spain from Africa later this week will cause temperatures to rise in some parts of the country.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, despite July beginning with values normal for this time of the year, by the end of the week, temperatures could rise significantly in some areas.

There will be hot days, especially in the centre, and south of the mainland, as well as in the Balearic Islands, explained the AEMET spokesman, Rubén del Campo. However, there will also be frequent and strong storms in the northeast of the country, mainly forming after midday he added.

The weather expert warned of the ‘possible arrival of a very warm air mass’ from Africa that should reach the mainland by Friday 7, according to 20minutos.es.

This will cause a new thermal rise, possibly reaching very high temperatures, although ‘there is still uncertainty about the areas that could be most affected’, he pointed out.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 03-07-2023 hasta 09-07-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/KAe2csBbv5 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 3, 2023

Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday will be similar to this Monday, with an increase in cloudiness from midday. In Catalonia, this could bring stormy showers that may deposit up to 30 litres/m² in just one hour, and even hailstones of more than 2 cm in diameter. Similar weather could affect the interior of Castellón and nearby areas of the province of Teruel.

Temperatures will exceed 35ºC in the central and southern parts of the mainland. In the Valencian Community, Murcia, and the Guadalquivir Valley, maximums can reach around 38ºC to 40ºC.

Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday will dawn with little cloudiness except in the Bay of Biscay. Stormy showers will develop once again in the interior of the north and east of the country, especially in the north of Aragon and in Catalonia.

Temperatures will remain without any changes in general, although they will drop 3 or 4ºC in the Mediterranean regions.

Thursday, July 6

AEMET anticipates that the instability will be felt from the early hours in Navarra, northern Aragon, and Catalonia. In the afternoon, the showers could spread dispersedly to other points in the east of the peninsula, especially to mountainous regions.

As a result of the storms, temperatures will drop slightly, although it is expected that they will continue to exceed 35ºC.

Friday, July 7

Southerly winds due to arrive on Friday are expected to carry a mass of warm air with them that will make temperatures rise.

Values will increase in the northern third, while on Saturday they will be more noticeable in the eastern third, becoming generalised for Sunday.

The spokesman admitted that there was uncertainty about the temperatures that could be reached in this episode. It was also still not possible to predict the affected areas and the duration of the hot spell.

A lot depends on whether Spain will be fully affected by this mass of very warm air or if it finally moves further east. If that happens, then cooler air from the Atlantic will enter, he explained.