Unleash Your Luck: Velez-Malaga’s UnderDog Animal Shelter Holds Summer Hamper Raffle

By Betty Henderson • 04 July 2023 • 20:09

Lizzie won the last edition of the hamper for Valentine’s Day. Photo credit: The UnderDog

THE UnderDog Animal Rescue Shelter is making a buzz once again with the return of their popular vegan hamper raffle.

This time, it’s all about their luxury summer hamper. Following the success of their previous hamper raffle in February, the Velez-Malaga-based shelter is aiming to beat their last total and reach their target of €1100.

This hamper features an array of charming treasures which one lucky winner will receive. Prizes include adorable kitten coasters, a €50 voucher for a meal at Mimo Restaurant in Malaga, and freshly roasted coffee from the renowned Nerja Coffee Roasters. The lucky winner will also receive a spotted spoon and a sweet heart necklace crafted by Ness Smith at Rings n Things.

The vegan hamper is filled to the brim with even more delightful surprises including a Family Guy x Star Wars t-shirt designed by the talented Becky Power, and a relaxing reed diffuser from Clowder Aromas Collection. The winner will also get a beautiful photo frame from AAR Local Neutering Scheme, a charming decorative bottle from ShabbyChic, and two boxes of delicious chocolate by BoojaBooja.

There’s even more to come in the hamper! It includes a trendy Route 66 themed wallet, a dog treat bag by Sue Carter Art, stylish earrings by Susana Garcia, mouthwatering chocolate brownies, a rejuvenating back massage by Frigiliana Wellness, a hand-painted stone by Mag Petrapodinger, and a stunning olive wood bowl by J T Artisan.

The winner can celebrate with the luxurious bottle of bubbly and the creative cards by Mousey Browne Arts and Crafts. And to top it off, winners will receive a trendy UnderDog keyring.

Organiser Hayley Stout launched the raffle on Facebook, taking a moment to express her heartfelt gratitude to the generous supporters who donated prizes, allowing the prize hamper to be packed full of goodies!

Tickets for the hamper can be purchased via the UnderDog Facebook page. Supporters can also buy raffle tickets for the hamper at the Trapiche Market on Tuesdays from Andrea at the book stall. One ticket costs just €2 and the grand draw is set to take place on Sunday, July 16.

Funds are currently low as The UnderDog shelter faces a lot of summertime expenses in keeping their many cat and dog residents hydrated, healthy and well-fed, so every donation towards their target of €1100 is valued immensely.