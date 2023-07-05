Liverpool Pull Out Of Race For Overpriced Midfielder

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 July 2023 • 13:50

Liverpool confirm fan taken ill before Benfica clash has died. Image: Liverpool Football Club

Despite reported interest in Romeo Lavia, James Pearce has claimed that Liverpool are not looking to pursue any sort of deal due to his price tag.

The Reds were promising a midfield overhaul this summer as they looked to get back to winning ways having failed to even qualify for the Champions League last season and it’s got off to a great start thus far.

Jurgen Klopp has managed to bring in two world-class midfielders with a boatload of domestic and international experience in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but their progress on a midfield revolution could now be halted.

This is because, despite recent reports suggesting they are in the race to sign Romeo Lavia alongside Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, local reporters have dismissed this motion due to their recent arrivals and the Belgian’s monster price tag.

Liverpool pull out of race for Lavia

Lavia is a wanted man this summer despite tasting relegation last season with Southampton, but it’s no surprise given how well he performed in a poor Saints team only behind James Ward-Prowse for both tackles and progressive passes (FBRef).

While Klopp would clearly love to sign Lavia this summer – as would most managers in the Premier League – he appears to have splashed most of his transfer budget on two midfield recruits already in the form of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

Romeo Lavia admired but #LFC not currently pursuing a third new face in midfield. Including TAA, they have 9 options in that department.

Situation only likely to change if someone leaves. Also, feeling that Lavia massively overpriced at £50m. https://t.co/9iNmfZUoSW — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 5, 2023

If Liverpool don’t end up coming to a resolution with Southampton over a more realistic transfer fee then they could well miss out on the talented youngster and it would make it even more infuriating if he ends up going to a rival club.

Other clubs could now swoop in

Pearce has admitted that while Liverpool do indeed really like Lavia, they are quite content with their midfield options – currently nine for Klopp to pick from – and also believe he is ‘massively overpriced given his youth and inexperience at the top level.

It’s no surprise that Southampton are looking to get so much for their star midfielder because he has the potential to reach the very top and he has a contract to run until the summer of 2026, so they are in as good of a position as they possibly could be given the were relegated last season.