By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 July 2023 • 11:30

Arsenal legend opens up about being inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame. Image: Nelson Ndongala

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal is now all agreed and ready to be announced by the Gunners.

Arsenal had been heavily linked with a move for Rice this summer after he continued to star in a more senior role for West Ham last season as their captain and they appear to have one a very fierce race for his signature.

Rice has had a long list of suitors over the past 12 months including Manchester United and Manchester City with the latter even lodging a bid earlier this summer to try and swoop in under Arsenal’s noses to land the sensational talent.

While Arsenal agreed on a transfer fee last week for Rice, it has taken up until this point in July to come to a full agreement with West Ham in terms of a structure of payment and how much will be received up front in one lump sum.

Arsenal agree deal to sign Declan Rice

Mikel Arteta was clearly very keen and adamant about signing Rice, even if it is for a British record transfer fee, but while signings such as this one are very important and exciting, they will only increase the pressure that is on Arteta and Arsenal to win something next season.

Romano has revealed that after weeks of negotiating and haggling over a price, a full agreement has been reached between Arsenal and Rice.

Declan Rice to Arsenal, here we go! Deal in place between Arsenal & West Ham and Gunners sign their top target. 🚨🔴⚪️ #AFC £100m plus £5m add ons. It’s the most expensive signing ever for Arsenal and most expensive English player ever. Arteta & Edu, crucial to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/w0OApXoTwD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

He said: “This day will make history in England football as Arsenal got their man. Finally, we can say, here we go Declan Rice to Arsenal, the agreement is done between Arsenal and West Ham.

“There was a late night agreement on payment terms after negotiating during the day and now, the agreement is completed on payment terms, the fee and everything.”

Rice set for a medical this week

It’s a major signing for Arsenal and one that will ensure they are challenging on all fronts next season because Rice was one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League last season racking up the most interceptions and ranking third when it came to passes entering the final third (FBRef).

Therefore, there can no longer be a narrative of how Arsenal are the underdogs and are just doing well to be pushing clubs such as Manchester City, this season they have to win a piece of silverware and with them participating in four competitions, Arteta has ample opportunities.