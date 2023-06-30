By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 17:30

Current Fulham attacker, Willian, is set to become a free agent tomorrow after failing to agree terms on a new contract at Craven Cottage.

It was certainly seen as a huge gamble by Fulham to sign Willian last summer with the 33-year-old having failed to impress during his last stint in the Premier League with Arsenal managing just eight goal involvements in the league.

Willian certainly repaid Fulham’s faith in the winger featuring in 27 games and registering five goals and five assists during the Cottager’s very impressive first season back in the Premier League, but he won’t be seen in the black and white shirt anymore.

This is because, with his contract set to expire at midnight this evening, Willian has thus far rejected all proposals from Fulham due to them not offering satisfactory terms to someone who’s extremely experienced in the Premier League.

Willian set to become a free agent

While many may believe this is the end for Willian in the Premier League given his age and that he is seemingly demanding a pretty hefty wage packet from Fulham, they would certainly be wrong.

This is according to the Evening Standard who have revealed that Willian is already in discussions with some top-flight English clubs such is his desire to remain in England and show he’s still got a lot to offer.

I say bring back Willian. Purely for the vibes.pic.twitter.com/j4w2dKydZf — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) June 30, 2023

‘The 33-year-old had hoped to stay at Craven Cottage but the club was unwilling to improve the offered terms, which were deemed unsatisfactory.

“Willian, whose current deal expires tonight, has already begun opened talks with top-flight rivals as he looks to remain in English football.”

It’s a sign of the commitment and dedication Willian is willing to put into his craft and keep playing at the very highest level of football, but it does also remain to be seen what calibre of clubs are interested in the winger.

Brazilain ace looking for another Premier League club

Fulham looked on course to bring European football back to Craven Cottage before their form tailed off at the back end of the season, so Willian could well be itching to get back into European football once more after coming so close last campaign.

Whoever does end up signing the former Brazilian international will get a top professional and very experienced operator in the attacking third having played in some of the biggest games for clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal.