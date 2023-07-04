Arsenal Set To Announce New Contracts For Two Major Players

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 July 2023 • 13:30

TalkSPORT have reported that Arsenal are set to announce new deals for both William Saliba and Reiss Nelson sometime this week.

The Gunners have been one of the most effective clubs this transfer window having already secured the signing of Kai Havertz and are on the edge of completing the double swoop for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Rice is clearly the biggest name that Arsenal have been gunning for this summer as he will become the most expensive English player of all time, overtaking Jude Bellingham after he joined Real Madrid earlier this summer.

It’s an exciting time for Arsenal and their fans as they have a young coach that is forward-thinking and taking them to the next level by challenging with Manchester City and they also have the squad to match.

Arsenal set to hand Saliba and Nelson new contracts

Players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale are all very young and have so much potential in their careers which will only see the Gunners continue to get better.

While the transfers are exciting for Arsenal fans as it shows a clear plan of trying to improve their squad from last season, keeping the core squad together that did so well last season is equally as important.

BREAKING: New deals for key defender William Saliba and winger Reiss Nelson are set to be announced this week. – talkSPORT sources understand. 📻 LISTEN: https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/bGDTWmrWq1 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 3, 2023

This is what Arsenal are now looking to do before potentially announcing any new signings that will have to be integrated into the group with TalkSPORT revealing Nelson and Saliba are in line for new deals.

Saliba’s new contract has seemingly been in the pipeline for a long time now as Arsenal look to reward him for his performances but also look to fend off any potential interest from some clubs, perhaps in his homeland of France.

Gunners planning for the future

However, the news that Nelson is getting a new deal may well come as a surprise to many having not started a single Premier League game all season and he wasn’t offered a new deal before becoming a free agent last week.

Nelson had been linked with a move away this summer when he became a free agent and Newcastle United were tipped with a move to reunite him with his best friend Joe Willock, but that now appears to have been scuppered due to him penning a new contract.