Arsenal Agree Deal To Sign £38.5 Million Defender

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 July 2023 • 14:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

Arsenal have now agreed a deal with Ajax to sign Jurrien Timber for a fee of around £38.5 million.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have wasted no time this summer in getting their transfer business done and dusted having already completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Declan Rice is set for a medical tomorrow.

The Gunners moved heaven and Earth to get the Rice deal signed and sealed which should surely turn them into genuine Premier League title contenders, but they aren’t done just yet with another arrival set to shortly follow Rice through the door.

That is because Dutch international and former Manchester United transfer target Jurrien Timber is soon to become an Arsenal player after the Gunners and his club Ajax came to an agreement on a transfer fee of around £38.5 million.

Arsenal are looking to make improvements for the present but also want players who can join their already young squad and build a solid team over the next couple of years who can try and bring some silverware to the Emirates.

Arsenal set to sign Timber

Timber is an accomplished defender who can play as either a centre-back or right-back, but given the partnership formed by Gabriel and William Saliba last season, he will likely force Ben White out of the full-back spot.

Now that a fee has been agreed, it seems only a matter of time before he’s pictured at the Emirates as TalkSPORT insider Alex Crook has spoken about.

“I think he will be coming in as a right back, so that’s going to mean a change of position for Ben White.

Arteta is getting ready for a title challenge

“This is another player who was on Manchester United’s radar last summer having played under Ten Hag at Ajax and for Arsenal it is the latest step of what’s been a busy summer so far.

“I think if you factor in Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, this will take their spending to around about £200 million so they’re leading the way in terms of the net spend in this window.”

Timber is a very young defender but having already won the league title out in Holland as well as being a Dutch international, he should be able to perform at a good enough level to bring competition to the side.