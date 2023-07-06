Arsenal Legend Completes Move To Germany’s Bundesliga

By Chris King • 06 July 2023 • 14:53

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka completed his expected move to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany’s Bundesliga this Thursday, July 6.

As always, the respected football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had his finger on the pulse, announcing the five-year deal.

He tweeted: ‘Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! Agreement reached in May now being signed between clubs — green light arrived after Rice deal done. #transfers Arsenal will receive €25m fee for Xhaka. Understand Granit will sign until June 2028, five year deal. Done’.

Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! Agreement reached in May now being signed between clubs — green light arrived after Rice deal done. 🚨🔴⚫️ #transfers Arsenal will receive €25m fee for Xhaka. Understand Granit will sign until June 2028, five year deal. Done. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/qoUmfqRQJ7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

Xhaka started his professional career in his native Switzerland with Basel back in 2010. While playing for the Under-21s between 2008 and 2010, he was described at the time as being the ‘young Schweinsteiger’, by Ottmar Hitzfeld, the Swiss national coach. He was still not playing first-team football at that time.

Thorsten Fink, the former Basel coach once said: ‘Xherdan Shaqiri is the best talent in Switzerland…after Granit Xhaka’.

The temperamental 30-year-old midfielder eventually signed for German outfit Borussia Mönchengladbach on May 18, 2012. He quickly rose to become the team’s captain and enjoyed four successful years in the Bundesliga.

Xhaka joined Arsenal in 2016

English Premier League giants Arsenal came calling and the Swiss international signed on May 25, 2016. It was rumoured that his transfer only happened because the Gunners pulled out of their original move for N’Golo Kante due to agents’ fees allegedly being too high.

During his time at the Emirates, Xhaka has made 297 appearances, registering 23 goals and providing 29 assists. He captained the club and was also part of the team that won FA Cups in 2017 and 2020.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently managed by Xavi Alonso, the former Barcelona and Spain midfield. The money raised by his move will help Alonso’s former international teammate Mikel Arteta recoup some of the money being spent on new arrivals.

Arsenal could be serious title challengers this season

West Ham and England star Declan Rice is expected to seal a move while Jurrien Timber has already made the switch from Ajax and is expected to undergo a medical tomorrow, Friday 7.

Kai Havertz was unveiled last week after his £65m move from Chelsea, surely elevating Arsenal into serious title challengers once again this coming season. They fell at the post last season to pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but, with a strengthened squad, one can’t help but wonder if the Gunners could steal the title this time around.