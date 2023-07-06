San Fermín 2023: Controversy Amidst UEFA Decision

By Catherine McGeer • 06 July 2023 • 12:58

: Defending Osasuna, Protesting UEFA, and Navigating Animal Welfare at San Fermín 2023 Image: Shutterstock/ Unai Beroiz

PAMPLONA, the vibrant capital of Navarra, has once again transformed into a sea of red and white as the city celebrates the iconic festival of San Fermín. However, this year’s festivities carry an extra layer of significance, fuelled by the controversy surrounding UEFA’s decision to exclude local football club Osasuna from the Europa Conference League. The ‘chupinazo’ ceremony sees the launching of a rocket that marks the commencement of ‘Sanfermines’.

You can watch it here:https://elpais.com/cultura/2023-07-06/el-chupinazo-de-san-fermin-pamplona-se-viste-mas-de-rojo-y-blanco-que-nunca.html?sma=newsletter_alerta20230706

The Protest Against UEFA’s Decision

Amid the spirited atmosphere of San Fermín, banners against UEFA‘s exclusion of Osasuna from the Europa Conference League adorn the town hall square. The decision was based on a match-fixing case from the 2013-14 season, resulting in the conviction of former club directors for match-fixing and misappropriation of funds. However, the Supreme Court ruled that Osasuna was a victim in the case. This contentious ruling has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many, generating a groundswell of support and rallying cries for justice throughout the festival.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: UEFA have banned Osasuna from the 2023-2024 Europa Conference League for a match-fixing case dating back to the 2013-2014 season. 😳 The club announced in a press release that it would appeal. (Source: UEFA) pic.twitter.com/lhED0LD4iE — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 4, 2023

The Launch of the Rocket

With a backdrop of UEFA controversy, Osasuna’s president, Luis Sabalza, alongside coach Jagoba Arrasate and captains David and Unai García, took centre stage to ignite the rocket. This symbolic act not only inaugurated the Sanfermines but also served as a triumphant culmination of Osasuna’s exceptional season. The team’s seventh-place finish in the league and their runner-up status in the Copa del Rey exemplified their resilience and dedication, making the rocket launch all the more poignant.

💬 “No nos rendiremos. ¡Aúpa Osasuna!”. Así arranca el ‘Txupinazo’ de San Fermín. pic.twitter.com/WYR2nzOYlt — Relevo (@relevo) July 6, 2023

The Essence of San Fermín

As the ‘chupinazo’ echoes through the streets, Pamplona bursts into a frenzy of energy and excitement. The city’s residents, known as ‘Pamploneses’ and ‘Pamplonesas,’ don their traditional white attire, often adorned with a red sash and wrist handkerchief, symbolising their participation in the festivities. The iconic reusable cup and trusty mackintoshes make their appearance as well, showcasing the resilience of the revellers, ready to embrace whatever the day brings, rain or shine.

Controversy

The festivities of San Fermín are not without their controversies, and one of the most significant issues that arise year after year is the concern for animal welfare. The iconic running of the bulls, where bulls charge through the narrow streets of Pamplona, has been the subject of intense scrutiny and debate. Critics argue that this tradition causes unnecessary harm and suffering to the animals involved. Organisations advocating for animal rights and welfare continue to voice their concerns, calling for a re-evaluation of the event. The clash between the cultural significance of the festival and the ethical considerations surrounding animal welfare remains a contentious topic, prompting ongoing discussions about finding a balance between tradition and compassion for animals.

The ‘chupinazo’ of San Fermín 2023 in Pamplona has marked a day of protest and celebration, intertwining the renowned festival with the ongoing controversy surrounding Osasuna’s exclusion from the Conference League and animal welfare. Pamplona, draped in its signature red and white, stands united with Osasuna and expresses solidarity against UEFA’s decision. As the festival unfolds, the streets of Pamplona come alive with the spirit of San Fermín, embodying the resilience, joy, and indomitable spirit of the people.

Momentos únicos. Sensaciones que pasarán a la historia. Gracias eternas por estar siempre con nosotros. ¡Viva San Fermín! Gora San Fermín! pic.twitter.com/pAM1q6J8b2 — C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) July 6, 2023