Raid On Madrid Market Trader Uncovers 40,000 Illegally-Sold Pharmaceutical And Cosmetic Products

By Chris King • 07 July 2023 • 20:37

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

Police officers from the Madrid municipality of Alcorcón conducting a routine raid on a market trader in Madrid ended up arresting five individuals.

As revealed in a statement from the National Police this Friday, July 7, portable first-aid kits, surgical masks, nebulizers and physiological serums were detected being sold in a street market in Alcorcón, along with cosmetic items.

Suspecting that they did not comply with the regulations, an investigation was launched. The products were being marketed without due control given their characteristics for sanitary use.

Five people were arrested in Vitoria-Gasteiz and Madrid

In view of this, the company that manufactured and distributed these pharmaceutical and cosmetic products filed a complaint for violating its right to industrial property. As a result, four people were detained in Vitoria-Gasteiz and one in Madrid.

They have been charged as the alleged perpetrators of crimes against public health, against industrial property, receipt and misappropriation. The five arrested illegally traded in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Goods valued at more than €180, were seized

During their searches, more than 40,000 products valued at €180,000 were seized. They were allegedly being prepared for sale in pharmacies and parapharmacies.

In the Cobo Calleja industrial estate and in a retail market in the Madrid town of Fuenlabrada, more than 30,000 products of this type with an estimated value of €100,000 were also detected and intervened.

Shortly afterwards, another search took place in a large warehouse on the industrial estate in the Ali-Gobeo district of Viroira-Gasteiz.

Another 10,000 pharmaceutical products were confiscated in Álava

Investigators from the Álava provincial police station seized more than 10,000 pharmaceutical products destined for phone booths, neighbourhood stores and retail stores from the Álava capital. They also seized pharmaceutical items being sold in various food stores in the capital.

With the aim of removing said material from sale to the public, the investigators subsequently inspected various food stores in the districts of Sansomendi, Coronación and Zaramaga, in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Once again, they made seizures, since the products were being sold under the same conditions and without issuing invoices to customers.

As a result of this investigation that started out locally in a market in Alcorcón, the complete neutralisation of the risk to public health entailed by the illegal sale of products has been achieved, as reported by larazon.es.