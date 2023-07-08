Spain’s Defence Minister Condemns US Supply Of Cluster Bombs To Ukraine

By John Ensor • 08 July 2023 • 15:30

Stock image of Margarita Robles. Credit: defensa.gob.es

Following the controversial decision by the US to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine, the Spanish defence minister has voiced Spain’s opposition.

The Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, declared on Saturday, July 8, that Spain ‘does not share’ and is ‘against’ the decision of the United States to send cluster bombs to the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes El Independiente.

Minister Condemns Supply Of Cluster Bombs

While in Madrid, Minister Robles is reported as saying: ‘Spain, from the firm commitment it has with Ukraine, also has a firm commitment that certain weapons and bombs cannot be delivered under any circumstances.’

Only yesterday Robles visited Zaragoza Air Base where she visited the field hospital that will soon be handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. She reiterated that this shipment is part of the ‘total and absolute commitment of Spain with Ukraine,’ which will continue for as long as necessary.

Despite Spain’s firm commitment to Ukraine’s cause, the minister has labelled this latest development from the US as unacceptable.

When questioned about the controversial shipment, a decision that clashes with United Nations warnings and contravenes an international agreement that prohibits the use of this type of weaponry, the Minister of Defence stressed Spain’s ‘clear and categorical’ position against this action.

Robles pointed out that the sending of these weapons is a decision of the United States and not of NATO, she insisted on the ‘total and absolute’ support of the Spanish Government for Ukraine, but defended the fact that in ‘legitimate self-defence, bombs such as cluster bombs are not used.

‘No to cluster bombs and yes to the legitimate self-defence of Ukraine, which we understand is not carried out with this weapon,’ she concluded.

Over 100 countries, which includes Spain, France, Germany and the UK, have signed an international treaty – the Convention on Cluster Munitions – that bans the use or stockpiling of these weapons. Neither Russia, Ukraine or the US are part of the agreement.

Many of the tiny bomblets that a cluster bomb dispenses do not detonate immediately. This leaves children particularly vulnerable, as the explosive devices are said to resemble a small toy and are often picked up out of curiosity.