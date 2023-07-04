Hungary Appears To Orient Itself Towards Turkey Over The Issue Of Admitting Sweden Into NATO

By Chris King • 04 July 2023 • 19:25

Image of Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto. Credit: Agencia de Noticias ANDES/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Peter Szijjarto, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations appeared to announce his country’s backing of Turkey in the issue of Sweden’s accession to NATO.

Posting on Facebook this Tuesday, July 4, the politician said that Budapest is in regular contact with Istanbul on this topic, reported gazeta.ru.

‘In recent days, I have consulted a lot with my colleague, the Turkish Foreign Minister, who will hold consultations with the Swedes and NATO leadership in the coming days. So in the coming days, we will also have close and constant communication with the Turkish Foreign Minister’, Szijjártó wrote.

He also noted that in the event of a shift in favour of the ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO, Hungary will not delay the entry of any country into the North Atlantic Alliance.

Recent events in Sweden, where a copy of the holy Muslim Koran was burned, have not helped smooth talks about the Nordic nation joining NATO. Muslim countries around the world have condemned the incident, including Turkey.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy held a call with the Swedish PM

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, said on his Telegram channel that he had conducted a telephone conversation with Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish Prime Minister.

In the call, they agreed to coordinate the efforts of both countries to approach NATO membership he detailed. They also discussed the situation on the battlefield, recent events in Russia, and the pace of implementation of preliminary agreements on defence support from Sweden he added.

Olaf Scholtz said Ukraine can never join NATO while the war continues

Germany’s Olaf Scholz insisted earlier today that Ukraine will not be able to join NATO as long as there is still a conflict with Russia.

In an interview with the ARD TV channel, the Chancellor said: ‘One thing is absolutely clear – and Ukraine knows this and it has been said many times: during the war, entry into our alliance cannot happen at all’.

He stressed that the condition for membership in the military bloc is the absence of unresolved border conflicts. However, he noted that Germany is one of those countries that consider themselves obliged to work out security guarantees for Ukraine for the period after the end of the conflict, according to gazeta.ru, citing TASS.