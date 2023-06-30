Spain’s Pedro Sánchez To Visit Ukraine Tomorrow

By John Ensor • 30 June 2023 • 11:22

Image of Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

In the midst of his campaign for re-election, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will visit the Ukraine capital, Kyiv tomorrow.

On Saturday, July 1, the president of Spain’s government will travel to Ukraine for the third time, according to 20minutos.

The timing is significant in that it will also serve to inaugurate the rotating presidency of the European Union, which will be awarded to Spain on July 1. The objective of the visit is to ‘make visible’ the Union’s support for Ukraine led by President Zelensky.

Prime Minister Sánchez made his first trip to Ukraine only a few weeks after the start of the invasion. This he will travel ‘alone, together with his team’ and is expected to make a statement with Zelensky at the Kyiv presidential palace.

Sánchez’s last trip to Kyiv was made on the anniversary of the start of the war, in February of this year. At the time he promised to send up to ten Leopard main battle tanks, six of which are already on Ukrainian soil.

In a further show of solidarity, sources close to Prime Minister, Sánchez pointed out that his presence there this time will aim to show the ‘seamless support’ for Ukraine ‘in all fields: military, humanitarian and economic.’

Information from Moncloa, the prime minister’s official residence, has said that the initiative for the visit came from Sánchez himself. The date was seen as a good opportunity as it coincided with the beginning of the Spanish presidency of the EU Council.

The EU Council presidency rotates among members of the Union every six months, and starting tomorrow, the term will be Spain’s responsibility. During this time it has been confirmed that ‘Ukraine will be a priority during the Spanish semester.’

President Zelensky has expressed his hopes that the EU’s support for Ukraine ‘will be maintained for as long as necessary,’ even if the conflict drags on.

Ukraine’s long-term plan is that before the end of this year, and therefore during the Spanish presidency of the Council, negotiations can be opened for the acceptance of Ukraine to the European Union.