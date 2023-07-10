Liverpool Confirm Signing Of Major International Defender

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 July 2023 • 18:30

Liverpool's famous badge outside of Anfield stadium.

Liverpool Women have announced the signing of Scotland international Jenna Clark from Glasgow City FC.

The Reds had started quite slowly in the transfer market but have recently kicked into gear as the World Cup approaches and clubs look to get deals done before players and agents all become too busy and recouped with what is going on in Australia and New Zealand.

Last week Liverpool managed to confirm the signing of Natasha Flint from Leicester City and she will likely have come across Clark last season during her time on loan with Celtic up in Glasgow where they both performed admirably well.

Matt Beard will be happy to see his squad slowly starting to take shape ahead of the new Women’s Super League season as he looks to add depth and a bit of youth into his side who did well to finish comfortably away from the drop zone last campaign.

Clark arrives at Liverpool with a wealth of experience behind her despite being just 21 years of age as she’d racked up 137 appearances for Glasgow City FC, while also proving to be a threat in the opposition’s box netting 28 times.

Liverpool announce signing of Clark

The move will be a bit of a surreal one for Clark as she admitted that he father has been a Liverpool fan his whole life and the centre-back even went on a tour of Anfield just last year, meaning this move has completed a full circle for herself.

Following the announcement of her move to Liverpool, Clark spoke glowingly to the club’s official website, she said: “It’s a bit surreal just now. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet but it feels amazing.

Matt Beard finally getting signings through the door

“My dad’s always been a Liverpool fan, as soon as Kenny Dalglish came here, so growing up there was only one team for me to support. I was here last year, my Christmas present from my girlfriend was an Anfield stadium tour, so to be here as a player and not just a fan is amazing.”

It’s another sign of intent from Liverpool to bake Beard who deserves it having made them competitive in the WSL after a two-year stint outside of the top flight and lingering in the FA Women’s Championship, so this season should be another exciting one for the Reds.

Enjoying our Women’s football content? Then remember to stay tuned as I will be bringing you exclusive work from the World Cup out in Australia this summer!