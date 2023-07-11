Carlos Alcaraz Makes Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

By Catherine McGeer • 11 July 2023 • 13:31

Carlos Alcaraz, the young tennis prodigy, secures historic Wimbledon quarter-final spot. Image: Twitter/@Wimledon

IN a stunning display of skill and determination, Carlos Alcaraz has etched his name in tennis history. At just 20 years and 72 days old, the young tennis player from El Palmar in Murcia became the youngest player to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in the last nine years, following in the footsteps of Nick Kyrgios, who achieved the feat in 2014 at the age of 19 years and 70 days.

Alcaraz’s journey to the quarter-finals was anything but easy. He faced a formidable opponent in Matteo Berrettini, who had set a trap for the young Spaniard. However, Alcaraz showed great resilience and ultimately defeated Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in a gruelling three hours and 5 minutes.

The match was a testament to the fine margins that define grass-court matches. Alcaraz had multiple opportunities to break Berrettini’s serve early on, including two break points in the first game, but he couldn’t convert them. Berrettini, drawing upon his past success on grass, seized the opening set with a crucial break in the eighth game.

Undeterred, Alcaraz maintained his composure and steadily increased the effectiveness of his serves. He found his breakthrough in the second set, capitalizing on Berrettini’s serve and taking a commanding 4-1 lead. The young Spaniard’s astute reading of the match and his ability to adapt to changing circumstances proved crucial in his victory.

As the forces of both players began to falter, the start of the third set became a pivotal moment. Alcaraz, aware of the significance, dug deep and managed to break Berrettini’s serve, securing a crucial advantage. With the crowd on their feet, Alcaraz’s team celebrated as he made the breakthrough, establishing a two-set lead.

Berrettini struggled to regain his footing as Alcaraz continued to dominate. The Italian fought desperately, but Alcaraz remained in control. Alcaraz secured four match points, displaying his tenacity and nerves on full display. The young Spaniard eventually sealed the victory, cementing his place in the quarter-finals

The significance of Alcaraz’s achievement cannot be overstated. He joins the prestigious ranks of the ‘Armada,’ becoming the 13th member to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Among active players, he stands alongside tennis greats like Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista, and Fernando Verdasco. Alcaraz’s rapid rise in the tennis world is a testament to his talent and hard work.

But it wasn’t just the victory itself that captured the imagination of spectators. During the match, Alcaraz produced a moment of sheer brilliance, a shot that exemplified his flair for entertainment and his ability to conjure up something extraordinary. Against Berrettini, he played a backhand winner around the net, threading the needle between the net post and the umpire’s chair. It was a shot that left spectators in awe and further solidified Alcaraz’s reputation as a rising star in the sport.

Looking ahead, Alcaraz’s quarter-final clash with Holger Rune promises to be a battle between two young talents. Both players, at the age of 20, will make history as the youngest men’s quarter-finalists in Wimbledon’s storied past on Wednesday, July 12. Alcaraz recognises the significance of the moment, expressing his excitement for the match and the enjoyment it will bring to fans.