G7 and NATO Allies Solidify Support for Ukraine’s Security

By Catherine McGeer • 12 July 2023 • 22:32

G7 and NATO Allies join forces to bolster Ukraine's defence and pave the way for NATO membership, ensuring regional security and stability. Image: Twitter/ @LithuaniaMFA

G7 countries, a coalition of wealthy nations, have signed a declaration outlining long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. The G7 stated that Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine is a threat to international peace and a violation of international law. The G7 will support Ukraine by providing modern military equipment, training for Ukrainian forces, and intelligence sharing to create a sustainable defence against Russian aggression. They also aim to enhance Ukraine’s economic stability through recovery efforts. The G7 pledged to offer technical and financial assistance to address immediate needs resulting from the Russian invasion. The declaration acknowledged the need for an international mechanism to compensate for damages caused by Russian aggression. In exchange for this support, Ukraine committed to implementing reforms in areas such as law enforcement, anti-corruption, and corporate governance.

Russia criticised the G7’s security pledges, considering them erroneous and dangerous. However, the G7 remained steadfast in their commitment to Ukraine’s defence. The G7’s security guarantees are intended to end the war and deter future attacks. The United Kingdom expressed support for Ukraine’s progress toward NATO membership and emphasised the importance of formal agreements and overwhelming support from NATO members. The G7’s announcement follows NATO’s decision not to extend an invitation for Ukraine to join the military coalition. NATO members did, however, provide expanded political and practical support and established the NATO-Ukraine Council to facilitate decision-making and consultations.

At the #NATOSummit in Vilnius, Leaders took major decisions to adapt the Alliance for the future pic.twitter.com/kmrrZ4wpL9 — NATO (@NATO) July 12, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the prospect of a security framework in the absence of immediate NATO membership. He considered the G7’s declaration of guarantees as a significant signal to Russia. Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine cannot join NATO while the war continues, as no one wants a world war. Therefore, the security guarantees from the G7 are crucial for Ukraine’s security and stability.

A meaningful, powerful meeting with President of the United States Joseph Biden in Vilnius. We discussed in detail the situation on the frontline, our capabilities, further long-term defense cooperation, and internal Russian processes given the recent events. The United States… pic.twitter.com/eowPKL5F8e — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023

The security framework includes comprehensive defence plans to counter Russia and terrorism, with 300,000 troops at high readiness and enhanced air and naval combat power. They have also committed to investing at least 2% of their GDP in defence, with many European Allies and Canada increasing their defence budgets. China’s assertiveness was discussed as a challenge to security and the rules-based international order, but engagement with China will continue.

To read the official NATO communiqué click here