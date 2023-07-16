Rory McIlroy Produces Two Stunning Birdies On Final Two Holes To Clinch Scottish Open Win

By Chris King • 16 July 2023 • 21:47
Rory McIlroy won the Genesis Scottish Open played at Gullane Golf Club this Sunday, July 16, to notch his first-ever victory in Scotland.
A stunning sequence of play on the two final holes saw the Northern Irishman steal an incredible victory out of the hands of Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre.
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 16, 2023
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 16, 2023
The 26-year-old Scot went into the par-3 17th hole on his home major one shot ahead of his opponent. However, McIlroy suddenly produced a shot of near perfection to leave his ball just four feet from the pin. His resulting putt left the two players tied as they headed into the final hole.
With what he later called his best shot of the year, the man from County Down landed another shot only ten feet from the pin with his 2-iron. The resulting par saw him finish 15-under for the tournament, to wrap up a stunning win at the Renaissance Club.
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 16, 2023
Scotland’s notorious weather had not helped either player as they made their way around the course located on the Firth of Forth with the 20 mph wind blowing relentlessly.
MacIntyre appeared to be heading for a first PGA Tour win and a famous victory on home soil. Instead, it was 34-year-old McIlroy who finished the back nine in 31 to claim his first major tournament win since the Dubai Desert Classic in January.
His timing could not be better with the final major of the season beckoning as he tries to end nine years without a win in any of the majors.
The players will be battling for the famous claret jug at the 151st British Open when it kicks off on Thursday 20 at Royal Liverpool for the first time since 2014. McIlroy was victorious at Hoylake on that occasion.
Many top players will be back in contention to lift the trophy this year following the lifting of the ban on players who had signed up for the lucrative LIV Tour in Saudi Arabia back in June 2022.
McIlroy was one golf’s most outspoken players at the time but now he will face off against the likes of Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson later this week.
