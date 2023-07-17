More Than 30 Spanish Provinces Under Threat From ‘Iberian Oven’ This Week

By Chris King • 17 July 2023 • 1:22

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

More than 30 provinces in twelve autonomous communities of Spain have been placed on alert for a new heatwave this Monday, July 17.

According to the forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, this latest heat is the result of a broad anticyclone at medium and high levels, located in the surroundings of Tunisia and the central Mediterranean.

As a consequence, Córdoba and Jaén will be at extreme risk, placed under a red alert for maximum temperatures of up to 44ºC.

In addition to the red warning in both Andalucian provinces, high temperatures are also expected in Granada, Sevilla, Toledo, Mallorca, Ciudad Real, Badajoz, and Madrid, where orange weather warnings have been issued. A yellow alert has also been activated in Cuenca, and Albacete for the risk of storms.

Yellow warnings for excessive heat have also been issued for Almería, Cádiz, Huelva, Málaga, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Ávila, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora, Guadalajara, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida, Cáceres, Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja, and Valencia.

En los próximos días, una #OlaDeCalor afectará a buena parte de los países ribereños del Mediterráneo. En España tendremos temperaturas muy altas, poco habituales pese a encontrarnos ya en la canícula (período más cálido del año). En algunos puntos podrían superarse los 42-44 ºC. pic.twitter.com/1wzCRebzgl — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 16, 2023

Monday, July 17

The highest temperatures on Monday will be reached in the centre and interior south of the country and the Guadiana Valley.

Values in these regions will generally exceed 40ºC, while the Guadalquivir Valley could exceed 42ºC, with AEMET not ruling out that 44ºC could be reached locally.

Temperatures will also be high in the southern part of the Northern plateau and the interior of the northeast quadrant, exceeding 37-38ºC degrees in large areas.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 16-07-2023 hasta 22-07-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/PsTuNGvCnR — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 16, 2023

Tuesday, July 18

There will be a rise in temperatures in the eastern third of the country on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in the upper Ebro and the Balearic Islands, they will remain the same or even drop slightly on the Atlantic coast.

Temperatures will continue to be very high in the centre and south of the mainland, exceeding 40ºC in most areas, including the possibility of 42º locally in the Guadalquivir Valley.

The northeastern quadrant and the Balearic Islands will be especially warm. It is likely that temperatures will exceed 40ºC degrees in most parts, with even a possible 42ºC in the Ebro Valley, depressions in the northeast, northern Catalonia, and inland Mallorca. Parts of the Northern plateau could experience 37ºC.

Wednesday, July 19

A more pronounced drop in temperatures is expected from the northwest on Wednesday. Values will continue to be high in large areas of the interior south and southeast of the mainland though, as well as in the Balearic Islands and, with greater uncertainty, the centre of the country stated AEMET.

It is probable that they will continue above 40ºC degrees in large areas of the centre of the mainland and inland Mallorca. This could also be the case in the southeastern third of the country and the Guadalquivir Valley, where they could exceed 42ºC locally. In the depressions of the northeast it is probable that 39-40ºC will also be exceeded .

On Tuesday and Wednesday, minimum temperatures will produce tropical nights above 20ºC. Values could even exceed 25ºC in the southeastern half of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, and also affecting the Mediterranean coastal areas.

Thursday, July 20

As of Thursday, the drop in temperatures will most likely extend to the entire national territory, giving rise to the end of the heat wave. It is likely though that values will still be quite high in the Guadalquivir Valley.