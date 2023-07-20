14-Month-Old Baby Abandoned On Street In Alicante City Of Elche Tests Positive For Cocaine

By Chris King • 20 July 2023 • 22:18

Image of an Elche Local Police vehicle. Policia Local Elche/Twitter

A 41-year-old woman was arrested by Elche Local Police for abandoning a 14-month-old baby on the street.

The little boy, who was subsequently admitted to Vinalopó Hospital – under the supervision of his grandmother- later tested positive for cocaine in a toxicology test.

As reported by the Elche City Council, the mother frequently left the child with anyone in the neighbourhood, even to sleep, according to TodoAlicante.

A woman was found carrying a baby that was not hers

On July 10, police officers were summoned to Calle Antonio Mora Antón in the Alicante city where they were confronted by a woman carrying a baby in her arms, clearly in a state of agitation.

After speaking with her they learned that the child’s mother habitually left him without food or diapers and that she didn’t know what to do with the baby at that moment.

Two more people also assured that several days a week he stayed with the minor, even to sleep, since they felt sorry for the helpless situation in which he found himself.

Steps were initiated by the officers to transfer the child to the pediatric unit of the Vinalopó Hospital for evaluation. The baby’s aunt appeared there and also informed them that the mother left the child with anyone she could find.

The relative told the police that the mother was a cocaine user and breastfed the child. She also indicated that the baby was regularly fed with cakes and sugary juices.

The mother did a voluntary drugs test and tested positive for cocaine

While the cops were collecting data, the baby’s mother appeared with clear symptoms of being under the influence of drugs. After undergoing a voluntary screening test, she tested positive for cocaine.

More information was also collected about the situation of her other children, three of whom were of legal age. Her other younger son was in good health and lived under the care of one of the mother’s brothers.

After an interview with a paediatrician, he reported that the toddler had tested positive for cocaine. He also displayed symptoms of the early stages of pneumonia, for which reason he was admitted to the care of his grandmother.

Given these facts, the woman was immediately arrested and transferred to the police station with the facts sent to the Prosecutor’s Office.