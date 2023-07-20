Pawsitive Surprise: Lucky Winner Takes Home Bumper Hamper For Velez-Malaga Animal Rescue

By Betty Henderson • 20 July 2023 • 18:33

Simon was the proud winner of the summer hamper raffle. Photo credit: The UnderDog

In an exciting announcement on Monday, July 17, the UnderDog revealed the lucky winner of their summer vegan hamper raffle.

Simon was the lucky recipient of this edition of the raffle, which was packed full with a delightful assortment of goodies!

Inside the hamper, Simon received a variety of prizes including cute kitten coasters, a €50 voucher for a delicious meal at Mimo Restaurant in Malaga, and freshly roasted coffee from the renowned Nerja Coffee Roasters. The raffle included many more items including a spotted spoon and a sweet heart necklace, handcrafted by Ness Smith at Rings n Things.

However, the real winner was the UnderDog shelter, as they managed to raise an incredible €1,299 through this raffle.

Following the triumph of their previous hamper raffle in February, the UnderDog had aimed to beat their last total and reach their €1,100 target, which they did, comfortably!

The shelter took to Facebook to share their heartfelt gratitude to all the generous donors who contributed the wonderful prizes and to everyone who bought raffle tickets.

This amount will go a long way in supporting the shelter’s monthly expenses, ensuring they can provide food, shelter and vet care for the animals they rescue and care for.

The fundraising didn’t stop at the raffle for the UnderDog; they also joined forces with local animal collaboration, TAP’s Greek Night in Competa which took place last week.

The fundraising event proved to be another hit, and it provided an opportunity for the shelter to connect with like-minded animal lovers and supporters.

The guests enjoyed delicious vegan food, and the team from the UnderDog is hopeful that their application for dog food and pipettes will soon be approved by the TAP committee.

The UnderDog shelter has faced a dip in their funds due to a lot of summertime expenses in keeping their many cat and dog residents well and hydrated. The funds raised in the raffle are much appreciated by the shelter and will make a difference in their animals’ lives.

With strong community support and a passionate team, the UnderDog continues to make a significant difference in the lives of animals in need.