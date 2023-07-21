Igor Kudryakov: Billionaire Oligarch Found Dead In His Moscow Apartment

By Chris King • 21 July 2023 • 18:50

Image of Red Square in Moscow. Credit: U.S. Department of State/Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

ANOTHER Russian billionaire oligarch has been found dead in his home in Moscow this Friday, July 21.

The body of 63-year-old Igor Kudryakov was discovered at his apartment located in the Presnensky district of the capital city. It was reported that he had been suffering from cancer and his death has been attributed to oncology, allegedly with no external traces of violence found.

‘Igor Kudryakov was found dead in his apartment on Kudrinskaya Square in the Presnensky district of Moscow. According to preliminary data, the cause of the businessman’s death was an oncological disease’, according to news.am.

The billionaire businessman made his fortune in the Russian food sector. He was the founder of Service 77, the popular delivery service, acting as head of the company’s board of directors in the early 2000s.

Kudryakov later found himself installed in 2006 as the first deputy head of the department of the State Housing Inspectorate of the Moscow Region.

Suspicious deaths since the start of the Ukrainian conflict

Although his death was attributed to ill health, experts calculated that an estimated 39 high-profile Russians had met with unexpected or unexplained deaths since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. These included oligarchs and scientists.

Many of them met their ends under questionable circumstances, either by ‘falling out of a window’, or committing ‘suicide’.

Speaking with The Sun about this latest episode in Moscow, retired US Army Military Intelligence Officer Jon Sweet suggested that: ‘Anyone seen as a potential threat seems to have an attraction to an open window’. He went on to describe President Vladimir Putin as operating what he called: ‘A modern-day FSB version of Murder Inc.’.

One such incident involved Andrey Fomin, the chief Russian prosecutor for the Chuvashia region. Earlier this July the 57-year-old Putin supporter had been swimming in Russia’s longest river, the Volga, when he died suddenly. Unconfirmed reports seemed to imply that his death was not down to drowning though.

Andrey Botikov, the 48-year-old scientist responsible for co-developing Russia’s Sputnik coronavirus vaccine was found strangled in his apartment by a belt. At the time, it was suggested that his death could have been the result of a kinky sex game that had possibly gone wrong.

Another death occurred when a 28-year-old bank executive ‘fell out of her 11-th floor window’, in Moscow. Kristina Baikova, the vice-president of Loko-Bank was in her apartment at the time, drinking with a 34-year-old friend named Andrei. He allegedly told the police that she walked to the window and subsequently fell out.